'He looked very sharp' - Nicky Henderson upbeat with star chaser Shishkin on course for Newbury outing

Nicky Henderson is thrilled with how Shishkin's preparation for Newbury next week is going, but he will not be the only Seven Barrows star on show as the trainer is set to aim four runners at the meeting's Betfair Hurdle , the richest race of its kind in Britain.

Officially Britain's best chaser, the 173-rated Shishkin, who runs in the familiar yellow and black of Joe and Marie Donnelly, is a general 9-1 for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup next month.

His warm-up race for the festival is set to be Newbury's Betfair Denman Chase on Saturday week, when the talented ten-year-old will bid to regain the winning thread having unseated Nico de Boinville when looking a major player in the King George VI Chase last time.