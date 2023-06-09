'He just rang to say thanks' - how Sir Henry Cecil retained his human side even as cancer and Frankel fever took hold

The legendary Frankel's work-rider has recalled being touched by the faith shown in him by Sir Henry Cecil even at the height of the illness that led to his death – and by a phone call that thanked him for one of the unbeaten superstar's final victories.

Shane Fetherstonhaugh, along with the likes of Steve Cauthen, Luca Cumani and William Jarvis, was speaking to the Racing Post as part of a major feature in Sunday's newspaper that explores the ten-time champion trainer's career and legacy ten years to the day from his death due to stomach cancer at the age of 70.

Fetherstonhaugh was part of Cecil's team at the end of his career and the man entrusted to ride the eager Frankel on a daily basis at a time when Cecil's genius really came to the fore.

"Frankel was very forward as a two-year-old and the thing that sticks in my mind is how Henry used to manage his work," recalled Fetherstonhaugh. "Normally when you're galloping horses, your good horse will sit in behind and then you'd pull out and let him join up or go by, but what Henry always emphasised was that if he was trying to do too much in behind the lead horse, leave him there, so he wouldn't get into the habit of just pulling out and going.

"I've worked with horses a long time and that's never happened before to me. You didn't want to disappoint him, but with Henry in charge he learned over time and by his four-year-old season you could do anything with him at home and in a race."

Sir Henry Cecil, pictured with Frankel, died of stomach cancer aged 70 ten years ago Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Cecil also demonstrated his knack with people even as his own health suffered.

"Henry was very ill in that last season," said Fetherstonhaugh, "and I took great pride in the fact that when he was struggling, he trusted me to do what he wanted. That belief in me is something I hold dearly.

"He rang me once after a win and thanked me for my part in it, and I said: 'Henry, I'm just doing what you want me to do.' That was the truth of it with all of us – we just tried to carry out his plan."

Read more on Sir Henry Cecil in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers from 6pm on Saturday. Click here to sign up.

Read these next:

Frankie Dettori to replace Richard Kingscote on Desert Crown in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

'They're 25 lengths behind now!' - outsider storms to wide-margin win in bizarre Longchamp race

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50%

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription. Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.