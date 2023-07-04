'He just ran out of petrol' - Goodwood Cup on the agenda for Eldar Eldarov after Gold Cup seventh

Eldar Eldarov will likely be aimed at next month's Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup after "running out of petrol" when seventh in the Gold Cup last month.

Last year's St Leger winner was sent off third favourite for the 2m4f Gold Cup but was beaten more than ten lengths by Courage Mon Ami.

He was second in the 1m6f Yorkshire Cup on his penultimate start and is set to drop back in trip, starting with the Goodwood Cup on August 1.