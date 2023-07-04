Racing Post logo
'He just ran out of petrol' - Goodwood Cup on the agenda for Eldar Eldarov after Gold Cup seventh

Roger Varian greets Eldar Eldarov (David Egan) after winning the St LegerDoncaster 11.9.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Eldar Eldarov: will drop in trip for future racesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Eldar Eldarov will likely be aimed at next month's Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup after "running out of petrol" when seventh in the Gold Cup last month.

Last year's St Leger winner was sent off third favourite for the 2m4f Gold Cup but was beaten more than ten lengths by Courage Mon Ami.

He was second in the 1m6f Yorkshire Cup on his penultimate start and is set to drop back in trip, starting with the Goodwood Cup on August 1.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 4 July 2023Last updated 18:09, 4 July 2023
