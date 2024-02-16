Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
18:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
18:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He has an incredible will to win' - Fergal O'Brien pleased with Crambo's progress leading up to Stayers' Hurdle test

Crambo: won the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot
Crambo: won the Long Walk Hurdle at AscotCredit: Mark Cranham

Fergal O'Brien is delighted with the way Crambo is building up to his Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle showdown with Paisley Park and a host of talented Irish challengers, with a racecourse gallop likely to be the key to bringing him to a peak for the Cheltenham Festival. 

O'Brien has deliberately kept Jared Sullivan and Chris Giles' seven-year-old fresh for the fight since he edged out 2019 Stayers' Hurdle winner Paisley Park in the Long Walk at Ascot two days before Christmas, his first attempt in open Grade 1 company. 

A general 6-1 chance for next month's 3m contest, Crambo is the only British-trained candidate among the top five in the betting for an open-looking Stayers' Hurdle, with just the Gordon Elliott/Robcour pair Teahupoo and Irish Point shorter in the ante-post lists.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 16 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:23, 16 February 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain