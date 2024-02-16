'He has an incredible will to win' - Fergal O'Brien pleased with Crambo's progress leading up to Stayers' Hurdle test
Fergal O'Brien is delighted with the way Crambo is building up to his Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle showdown with Paisley Park and a host of talented Irish challengers, with a racecourse gallop likely to be the key to bringing him to a peak for the Cheltenham Festival.
O'Brien has deliberately kept Jared Sullivan and Chris Giles' seven-year-old fresh for the fight since he edged out 2019 Stayers' Hurdle winner Paisley Park in the Long Walk at Ascot two days before Christmas, his first attempt in open Grade 1 company.
A general 6-1 chance for next month's 3m contest, Crambo is the only British-trained candidate among the top five in the betting for an open-looking Stayers' Hurdle, with just the Gordon Elliott/Robcour pair Teahupoo and Irish Point shorter in the ante-post lists.
Published on 16 February 2024
Last updated 18:23, 16 February 2024
