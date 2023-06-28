Racing Post logo
'He goes there with a bold shout' - Morris has high hopes Omniscient can land him another Northumberland Plate

Luke Morris
Luke Morris: rides Omniscient in Saturday's Northumberland Plate

Luke Morris is on the lookout for the next star performer in his career and is confident his mount Omniscient can provide him and red-hot trainer Sir Mark Prescott with more big-race glory in Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate.

The duo behind last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Alpinsta team up with the lightly raced four-year-old, who will represent a Heath House team in flying form, operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Omnisicent bids to give Prescott a first victory in Newcastle's flagship Flat race, while it would be Morris's second having claimed his first big-race success in the 2m½f contest as a 5lb claimer on Juniper Girl in 2007.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 28 June 2023Last updated 18:07, 28 June 2023
