'He goes into the Gold Cup in top form' - David Probert confident more to come from Dubai Future after becoming joint-oldest Group winner in Britain

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David Probert believes veteran Dubai Future has plenty left in the tank ahead of a possible Gold Cup bid after his success in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes.

The ten-year-old became only the sixth horse aged ten or older to win a British Group race since 1988, and the first since Take Cover won the World Trophy Stakes nine years ago.

Dubai Future benefited from a lack of pace and denied 8-11 favourite Sweet William by a neck under Probert at 28-1, ending a six-race losing run stretching back to April 2025, when he won the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup.