'He doesn't like being a field pony' - dual Group 1-winning sprinter closing in on return almost five years since last run

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Roger Teal is confident Oxted is going from strength to strength as he prepares the dual Group 1 winner for his return from a mammoth absence.

The ten-year-old was set to run for the first time since July 2021 in Thursday's Abernant Stakes, a race he won as a four-year-old and finished second in the year after, but he will instead be targeted at the Listed Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury on May 23.

"I didn't run him at Newmarket because he had a little stone bruise a few weeks ago, so we had to get that right, and we missed a few pieces of work," Teal said.

"He gets better on the gallops each week. He was weighing around 590 [kilograms] when not training, and now he's down to 540. His boxing weight when he last raced was around 520 to 530 kilograms. So we're getting there; it's like Tyson Fury coming back. It's exciting."

The Teal family with Oxted Credit: Edward Whitaker

Oxted made the big jump from handicapper to top-level performer as a four-year-old when landing the July Cup under Cieren Fallon and proved consistent as a five-year-old, placing in four Group starts with the highlight being his victory in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He has not been seen since finishing third in the July Cup in 2021 and was retired afterwards with a tendon injury. However, Teal was always keen to get his star sprinter back on the track if possible.

"With most tendon injuries, you can retire them, but Oxted doesn't enjoy being retired. He's a sprinter. He's got two gears, walking and flat out. He doesn't like being a field pony," the trainer said.

"There are a lot of keyboard warriors out there; they've got their opinions about it, but they don't know him. I know him and he's been a part of the yard since the day he last raced.

"He's showing all the enthusiasm as a ten-year-old as he did when he was a five-year-old. So why should I not let him do what he wants to do? He's telling us when he is ready; I won't push him."

Oxted could go to the July Cup for the third time Credit: Harry Trump (Getty Images)

Oxted holds an entry in the Group 2 Minster Stakes at York on May 13, while a return to the July Cup at Newmarket remains under consideration.

"He was entered at York because it was an early closer," Teal explained. "I'd be tempted to go for the July Cup again, but I don't want to put any pressure on him. It's also expensive to enter these races, and if you're not going to run, you're just wasting money.

"God knows whether he's going to maintain that level of form from when he last ran now as a ten-year-old but I'm not going to judge him on his first race."

Dancing Gemini (near side) was beaten by a neck in the Lockinge last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

In Oxted's absence, Dancing Gemini has been a flagbearer for Teal and the five-year-old is set to make his seasonal reappearance in the bet365 Mile at Sandown on April 24.

Dancing Gemini won that race last year before being beaten a neck by Lead Artist in the Group 1 Lockinge, a race he could once again contest.

Teal added: "He's in good order. He starts his season next Friday at Sandown and will have a crack at the Lockinge, which looks a very strong entry. He deserves to be in there and only just got beat last year, but Sandown will give us a clue which way we are heading."

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