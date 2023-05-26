'He did everything right bar win' - three experts assess Desert Crown's return defeat

Desert Crown failed to justify 2-5 favouritism when beaten half a length by Hukum on his return in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening. Here, three of our experts give their take on the reappearance of last year's Derby winner . . .

'There weren't many excuses'

I thought it was a fantastic race and a very commendable return, but at the same time he was expected him to win and there weren't many excuses. Desert Crown and Hukum looked to be in similar shape beforehand and last year's Derby winner got first run – and a cleaner passage – down the outside, before looking to get outclassed rather than outstayed in the final half furlong.

Connections will be delighted with the acceleration he showed to take command of the race after settling towards the rear as it bodes well for getting the all-important ten-furlong Group 1 on his CV, and I'd expect him to remain at this distance for the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Coral-Eclipse. Both he and Hukum should have leading parts to play in this summer's best contests.

Maddy Playle, reporter

'I expect him to win a Group 1 next time'

It's disappointing to see the Derby hero beaten in a Group 3, but Desert Crown did everything right bar win. He settled and travelled beautifully, produced a good turn of foot to seize command over a furlong out, and was merely worn down near the finish as lack of peak condition told.

Hukum (far) pounces late to beat Desert Crown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Megan Nicholls, on punditry duty for Racing TV, was adamant beforehand that Desert Crown would "tighten up for the run" and that's exactly how he performed. The signs are that Desert Crown retains all his ability, and I would expect him to win in Group 1 company next time out.

Richard Birch, tipster

'The middle-distance division is wide open'

It is a bit like playing devil's advocate as it was a pleasing return from a long time off for Desert Crown, but his defeat has kept the middle-distance division for older horses wide open. There will definitely be improvement to come next time, but the same can be applied to Hukum as he was off for a similarly long time with arguably a more serious injury.

With Desert Crown, Bay Bridge and Vadeni fluffing their lines so far this season, the middle-distance picture looks quite murky heading to Ascot. Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup may clear it up some more, while you could even argue Adayar is the one to beat now given his fine return earlier in the month.

Matt Rennie, reporter

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.