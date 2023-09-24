'He could be very good' - unlucky hurdler Walking On Air has Henderson excited for novice chasing

The Coolmore partners have swept much before them on the Flat this summer and connections may enjoy novice chase glory with Walking On Air , who has always had a tall reputation at Seven Barrows.

He runs in the black and white silks of Michael Tabor's wife Doreen, and Nicky Henderson, speaking at his annual owners' lunch on Sunday, said: "He could be very good. He was very unlucky from my angle when he was spot on for the Pertemps Final but got no run coming down the hill.

"I don't know what happened to him at Punchestown as he travelled and jumped beautifully but then emptied. I'm really looking forward to him going chasing though."