'He could be brilliant' - big things expected of Oisin Murphy as he makes hurdling debut at Wincanton on Thursday

Oisin Murphy's debut ride over jumps on Thursday will be watched by a familiar face at Wincanton, where his sister Blaithin is general manager.

The three-time champion Flat jockey will have his first ride over hurdles in the 3m½f novice handicap hurdle (2.05) aboard Lets Do This for Irish-based trainer Cian Collins, who has known Murphy for most of his life.

There is a sense of anticipation in the Murphy family, which has a rich jump racing heritage with Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider Jim Culloty the uncle of the star Flat jockey.

Blaithin Murphy, who took over as Wincanton's boss last month, said: "It's really exciting to see it and from the perspective of the racecourse it's interesting for the punters to see someone different.

"The family has been looking forward to it. Uncle Jim was very successful as a jump jockey and we're keen to see what Oisin can do. He's had a lot of experience with his showjumping.

"We get to see lots of top jump jockeys at Wincanton and it's great to see a leading Flat jockey now. It adds something for me too. I don't usually worry about Oisin when he's riding on the Flat but hopefully he'll be okay."

Wincanton: where Oisin Murphy will be making his debut over hurdles Credit: Edward Whitaker

Murphy's first ride comes for fellow Kerryman Collins, who go back to their pony racing days together.

"I've known Oisin since we were kids," the trainer said. "He was over a few weeks ago and we made a plan to bring this horse over and for him to ride.

"I've no fear for him jumping. He could be brilliant at it, so I'll look forward to him riding for us."

Lets Do This has a strong chance on the form of his short-head second at Sligo in August over a similar trip, while he ran well when sixth at Navan on his latest start in September. He will be Collins' first runner at the West Country track.

The trainer added: "He's going there off the back off two good runs and he's in great form. I'm expecting a big run."

Wincanton's Thursday card is subject to an 8am raceday inspection.

The Spotlight comment

Lets Do This

Lost out only by a short head on handicap debut at Sligo (3m1f, good) in August and posted another good effort when close sixth of 16 at Navan (2m5f, yielding) the following month; has a major role to play here if still in similar form after 12-week break; first ride over hurdles for Oisin Murphy.

Lets Do This 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Cian Collins

