'He clearly is a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper' - why this horse can win at the weekend

There is a busy weekend of racing in store for punters with Newbury's Hungerford Stakes and the prestigious Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon two of the highlights. Our experts have delved through the action to provide their best bets across the cards.

BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.50 Newbury, Saturday)

A dry forecast is a concern for Arrest and Kemari is 1-12 since his Queen's Vase success in 2021, so Klondike makes plenty of appeal in the Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old was a soft-ground winner at this track on debut but his Listed second to subsequent Queen’s Vase winner Gregory on quick ground catches the eye.

His recent fourth behind two leading St Leger players in Castle Way and Tower Of London at Newmarket can be marked up given the sprint finish and he is open to more improvement on just his fourth start.

By Jack Haynes

Klondike 13:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: William Haggas

Jenningsbet Grey Horse Handicap (2.05 Newmarket, Saturday)

Winner of this unique ‘greys only’ race 12 months ago, Strike has clearly been laid out all summer for a repeat bid.

He ran a blinder over 7f of the July course last month when beaten a head by Outrun The Storm, and is likely to prove even more effective in a big field at 6f.

There were only five runners in the Grey Horse Handicap last year, a set-up which didn’t play to Strike’s strengths, yet he still managed to win.

By Richard Birch

Strike 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Brian Rycraft Memorial Handicap (4.40 Newbury, Saturday)

By Dubawi and out of a Group 2 winner, the Clipper Logistics-owned Feud has not quite lived up to his classy pedigree in a seven-race career to date but he looks a work in progress and must stand strong claims in the 1m4f handicap on Newbury’s Saturday card.

Feud appreciated the step up to 1m3½f when scoring at Haydock last month and can be forgiven a subsequent odds-on defeat at Catterick where he looked ill at ease on the sharp, undulating track.

This more conventional venue will suit far better, and the Ralph Beckett stable could hardly be in better form.

By Joe Eccles

Feud 16:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ralph Beckett

William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3.15 Ripon, Saturday)

It is fascinating that this regular Group performer has been entered in handicap company and it could prove a masterstroke by trainer Charlie Hills.

He needs fast ground to be seen at his best and the dry forecast would be a positive. Despite disappointing at Goodwood last time, his best form this season puts him a class above his rivals.

He was only beaten four and a quarter lengths in the King's Stand two starts ago, and was runner-up in the Group 2 Temple Stakes in May. Even with a mark of 105 providing a weight burden, he clearly is a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper.

By Matt Rennie

Equilateral 15:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charles Hills

