'He can make our record even better' - James Tate out to enhance staggering 80 per cent strike-rate at Hamilton

James Tate has been operating at an 80 per cent strike-rate with his runners at Hamilton in the last five years and bids to continue that staggering form with Blue Storm in the opening 5f novice (2.15 ).

Four of Tate's five runners in that period at the track have scored, while he is operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate there throughout his career. He saddles the son of Blue Point, who will be ridden by Danny Tudhope and is the Newmarket trainer's only runner on the card.

Tate has also been in fine form in the last fortnight, operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate.

He said: "It's a long journey but there's not many five-furlong novice races for the likes of him at this time of year. The track should be fine for him and I hope we can make our record at the track even better."

Looked good when winning at Newmarket on his debut in April (5f, good to soft); midfield finish in the Listed National Stakes when last seen in June, dropping away quickly in the closing stages; big player if refreshed by a break.

The juvenile made an impressive debut with victory at Newmarket's Craven meeting in April, but has not been seen since beaten ten and a half lengths into sixth in the National Stakes at Sandown in late May.

Blue Storm has a 122-day absence to overcome, but Tate added: "He's doing great. He won nicely at Newmarket on debut, which was a really good start so we had a try at the Listed race at Sandown, but the quicker ground did not suit that day and he came back with sore shins.

"He's ready to go again and the ground is in his favour and we hope he can win before we can target bigger and better things again."

