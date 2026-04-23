'He became a friend to us' - two-time Morebattle Hurdle and Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Cracking Rhapsody dies

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Trainer Ewan Whillans described Cracking Rhapsody as "one of the family" after the popular two-time Morebattle Hurdle and Scottish Champion Hurdle winner was put down after complications following surgery.

Owned by John and Sheila Wright, the seven-year-old fractured his pastern during routine canter work last week and was operated on, with screws inserted before he returned to Whillans' yard in the Scottish Borders. However, an issue further down the bone was found this week and he was put down on Wednesday.

"I felt like I owed him something to keep him here, but it was the best decision for him," Whillans said. "I know there was nothing more we could do, but I didn't want to let him down.

"If we could've kept him as a pet or a riding horse, we'd have done that, but there were too many risks. It's not nice, but the vet said we're doing the right thing. As hard as it was to make the decision, you have to be humane."

Cracking Rhapsody won four of his seven starts at Kelso, including back-to-back Morebattle Hurdles. However, he saved his best performance for last year's Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr, where he beat Kabral Du Mathan by a neck.

He ended his career when fourth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March at odds of 50-1.

Cracking Rhapsody (second left) wins last year's Scottish Champion Hurdle Credit: John Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Whillans said: "He gave us some great days. The first Morebattle was a shock as we weren't sure we'd get in, never mind win it, but he always kept on surprising us. Every time he ran in the big races, I thought it may be a bit too tough for him, but he wore his heart on his sleeve.

"Even the last day at Cheltenham, I didn't expect that. He's been brilliant for the yard and he became a friend to us."

Bought for €7,500 by Whillans in July 2022, Cracking Rhapsody won seven of his 21 races for the trainer, earning more than £230,000 in prize-money.

"Even if we get higher-class horses or better horses, there will be none like him for what he did for me as a young trainer starting," Whillans said. "Horses have come to us off the back of him.

"He's the best we've had and it's a tough pill to swallow. He's done a hell of a lot for the yard. I wish things were different as he was part of our family."