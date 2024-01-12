'He always seems to get me going' - Jordan Nailor hoping Beauport can kickstart his season in Classic Chase at Warwick
Jordan Nailor is hoping Beauport can be the catalyst to kickstart his season when they bid to land the £100,000 Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (3.00) at Warwick on Saturday.
Nailor sustained a broken collarbone, cheekbone and eye socket when Beauport fell at Aintree's Grand National meeting in April and has found it tough to pick up rides since returning from six months on the sidelines in October.
He has partnered three winners from 26 mounts this season, with half of his rides finishing in the first four, but he has a big opportunity to showcase his talents in the ITV4-televised feature handicap chase at the West Midlands track.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Kielan Woods handed 45-day whip ban after third referral for repeat offences in 13 months
- Triumph Hurdle second favourite Sir Gino being aimed at Trials day - and a potential clash with favourite Burdett Road
- Three big-race contenders for whom the Classic Chase at Warwick has been a long-term target
- 'It was one of the best novice performances I've seen all season' - why these horses can win at Wetherby, Kempton and Warwick on Saturday
- Thoroughbred Group urges more courses to follow Jockey Club lead and volunteer financial information
- Kielan Woods handed 45-day whip ban after third referral for repeat offences in 13 months
- Triumph Hurdle second favourite Sir Gino being aimed at Trials day - and a potential clash with favourite Burdett Road
- Three big-race contenders for whom the Classic Chase at Warwick has been a long-term target
- 'It was one of the best novice performances I've seen all season' - why these horses can win at Wetherby, Kempton and Warwick on Saturday
- Thoroughbred Group urges more courses to follow Jockey Club lead and volunteer financial information