'He always seems to get me going' - Jordan Nailor hoping Beauport can kickstart his season in Classic Chase at Warwick

Jordan Nailor is hoping Beauport can be the catalyst to kickstart his season when they bid to land the £100,000 Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (3.00 ) at Warwick on Saturday.

Nailor sustained a broken collarbone, cheekbone and eye socket when Beauport fell at Aintree's Grand National meeting in April and has found it tough to pick up rides since returning from six months on the sidelines in October.

He has partnered three winners from 26 mounts this season, with half of his rides finishing in the first four, but he has a big opportunity to showcase his talents in the ITV4-televised feature handicap chase at the West Midlands track.