Haydock's next four fixtures moved as investigation into infamous hole continues

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Haydock's next four racedays have been moved away from the track to allow for further investigation into a hole which emerged in the home straight at its most recent meeting.

Fixtures on June 20 and July 2 have been transferred to Nottingham, while the feature Betway Lancashire Oaks and Betway Old Newton Cup meeting will be run at Newmarket on July 4. The raceday scheduled for July 3 has yet to be reassigned but will be "in due course" by the BHA.

Racing on the outer round course was abandoned at Haydock on May 23 after Friendly Soul stepped in a hole around two and a half furlongs from the finish in the opening race. The sprint races at the fixture were moved to the inner course.

Investigations have since been undertaken at the track, including using ground penetrating radar, but clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said more time was needed to rectify the problem.

Officials inspect the hole at Haydock last month

He said: “Following extensive investigations, independent experts continue to investigate the cause of the hole which appeared on the outer course, but findings suggest it may be linked to historic mining activity in the area. However, further work is needed before any firm conclusions can be drawn and therefore, we are working closely with specialist contractors to confirm the cause and conduct the necessary remedial works in the affected area.

“Given the time required to complete these surveys, analyse the findings, and identify and carry out the necessary repairs to the outer track, we wanted to provide clarity on upcoming fixtures for all participants, members and racegoers.

"We will provide a further update by the end of the month when we have the results of the ground surveys and are able to assess the progress of the remedial works and the impact on any other upcoming fixtures scheduled to take place at Haydock.”

The Jockey Club said ticket purchasers for the Old Newton Cup raceday would receive automatic refunds, while Haydock general manager Simon Tongue said the decision to move the fixtures away from the track "was not taken lightly".

As a result of the move of two racedays to Nottingham, the BHA said there would be some alterations to the race programme due to the lack of starts over 7f and 1m4f at the course. However, the fixtures will predominately "mirror the cards originally programmed".

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien takes two out of Prix de Diane but his unbeaten favourite remains as likely field revealed

Affordability checks evidence needs to be made public to address 'trust deficit', says BHA

'I can't walk away' - trainer who pulled off rare Cheltenham and Aintree double U-turns on retirement

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.