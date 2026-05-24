Haydock to inspect inner course ahead of next weekend's two-day meeting

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Officials at Haydock will hold an inspection at 1pm on Tuesday to assess the suitability of the inner course for further racing.

Some races on the track's outer course were abandoned on Saturday after Friendly Soul took a bad step around two and a half furlongs from home in the opening Hedge of Oak Stakes, and an inspection revealed a significant drainage issue. The filly was assessed and the veterinary officer had nothing to report after the race.

The three remaining sprint races, including the Sandy Lane Stakes won by Venetian Sun and Temple Stakes landed by Night Raider, were moved and staged on the inner track as a result.

Racing this coming Friday and Saturday was originally scheduled to take place on the outer course, and the inner course is to be assessed to determine whether it can stage additional racing for the two-day meeting. The going on Sunday was described as good to soft, good in places.

Estrange (grey): won the Lester Piggott Stakes last year Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The feature race on Friday's card is a 1m4f handicap (9.00 ) worth £15,000, while the following day's headline event is the Group 3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (3.30 ). The track also stages the Listed Achilles Stakes (2.53 ) earlier in the afternoon.

After discovering the issue on Saturday, the track's clerk of the course Dan Cooper said: "I'm amazed by this. We've got tens and 20s of people walking on the track every hour and no-one's gone down that today. I wonder what causes these things?

The scene from the first inspection of the outside track at Haydock Credit: Racing TV

"We do going inspections every single day, I walk this track frequently, but nevertheless that is there. There have been jockeys out here, trainers, myself, the general manager, our treaders, it's amazing."

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