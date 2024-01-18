Ascot needs to survive 4pm Thursday inspection for Saturday's card with Haydock inspecting at 8am on Friday

Ascot must survive a 4pm inspection on Thursday for Saturday's Premier fixture to go ahead. El Fabiolo and Jonbon are set to clash in the BetMGM Clarence House Chase (3.37 ) but after temperatures reached as low as -6 on Wednesday night, an early check has been deemed necessary.

The track remains frozen in places under the covers. The temperature is not expected to get above 2C at the Berkshire venue on Friday with lows of -4C forecast on Friday night.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “We’ve had temperatures drop to -6C and we’re still -2C now. The frost is setting harder in the ground and with -4C forecast tonight, if we can make the decision early for everybody it makes it much clearer.

“We haven’t been raceable for several days now and with a similar forecast for tonight and even Friday night looks like it could be 0C to -2C. If we didn’t improve at all today and it’s still getting further in the ground then the four o’clock call would make sense.”

El Fabiolo is due to get the ferry across on Thursday afternoon and connections have already ruled out the possibility of the Arkle winner travelling twice to England in a week if the Grade 1 were to be rearranged.

The Clarence House was pushed back a week to Cheltenham’s Trials day card last year but the Dublin Racing Festival would likely be El Fabiolo’s next engagement.

Haydock must pass an 8am inspection on Friday for Saturday's Premier fixture to go ahead. The Merseyside track has been frozen since Tuesday but after temperatures plummeted to -7C on Wednesday night, an inspection was scheduled.

A lighter frost is forecast for Thursday night, with a thaw starting on Friday morning. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 6C on Saturday when the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Handicap Chase (3.15 ) is due to be the £100,000 feature contest on a seven-race card.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright is giving what is due to be Haydock's first Premier fixture every chance and said on Thursday morning: "We're backs to the wall but we're very much mindful of there being a thaw and therefore don't want to be premature in abandoning. We'll wait until tomorrow and see where we get to.

"It was very cold last night but the thaw is a little bit earlier than anticipated so I just don't want to forfeit a chance to race when we might do."

Taunton is the other scheduled jumps meeting in Britain on Saturday but the track is unraceable after temperatures dipped to -4.5C on Wednesday night. The Somerset venue needs to survive a 12pm inspection on Friday but a frost of -3C is forecast on Thursday night.

Market Rasen's Friday fixture is in jeopardy after lows of -8C on Wednesday night left the track frozen in places under the fleece which has been in place since last Friday. The Lincolnshire venue needs to come through a 12pm inspection on Thursday before Friday's meeting, which is due to feature a Listed bumper.

Jonbon and El Fabiolo confirmed for Clarence House showdown

The eagerly anticipated rematch between El Fabiolo and Jonbon is on, providing Ascot’s Saturday card survives its 4pm inspection on Thursday.

Jonbon beat El Fabiolo by a neck in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in 2022 before chasing home the same rival in last season’s Arkle.

Jonbon has five and a half lengths to find with El Fabiolo on their Cheltenham Festival meeting but the Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old has won all four of his starts since.

Nico de Boinville has steered Jonbon to both of his victories this season in the Shloer Chase and Tingle Creek and the Seven Barrows stable jockey was booked to ride JP McManus’ five-time Grade 1 winner despite breaking his collarbone on December 29.

De Boinville will need to pass the doctor having not ridden since last month’s fall at Doncaster but was booked for two rides at Market Rasen on Friday, which is subject to a 12pm Thursday inspection.

Un De Sceaux landed this Grade 1 for El Fabiolo’s trainer Willie Mullins for three successive years from 2016 to 2018. Mullins’s dual Champion Chase winner Energumene was narrowly denied in 2022 by Shishkin, who provided Henderson with a record-extending sixth win in this £175,000 feature event.

El Fabiolo and Jonbon are the only single-figure priced horses in the Champion Chase betting and they similarly dominate the Clarence House market with Elixir De Nutz and Unexpected Party completing the four-runner line-up.

Elixir De Nutz provided Freddie Gingell with the biggest winner of his career when landing the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November and the conditional rider is reunited with the ten-year-old.

The veteran is trained by Gingell’s uncle Joe Tizzard and bids to get back to winning ways having finished third under Brendan Powell in last month’s Desert Orchid Handicap Chase. Gingell is unbeaten on the Terry Warner-owned grey having also comfortably shouldered top weight when accounting for subsequent Grade 2 winner Master Chewy in a Newbury handicap last month.

Unexpected Party was last of four at Ascot when last seen and returns to the same track bidding for just his second chase win on what will be his 11th start over fences for Dan and Harry Skelton.

El Fabiolo Paul Townend

Elixir De Nutz Freddie Gingell

Jonbon Nico de Boinville

Unexpected Party Harry Skelton

