'Having a runner during breakfast is obviously a novelty' - Lingfield's Saturday morning meeting backed by trainers

Trainers have embraced Lingfield’s Saturday morning fixture with 107 entries made for the seven-race card that forms the middle leg of the Winter Million festival at the Surrey venue this weekend.

The all-weather meeting was run in the afternoon in the Winter Million’s inaugural year in 2022 and last season, when both jumps days of the fixture were lost due to the turf track being frozen.

However, in an attempt to increase viewership and betting turnover on a Premier raceday featuring meetings at Ascot and Haydock, Lingfield’s fixture on the same day has been brought forward to a 10.10am start.

George Scott has entered Miami Thunder in the opener, a Class 3 mile handicap which will form part of ITV Racing’s Opening Show broadcast, and the Newmarket trainer said: “I haven’t got any reservations about racing at that time in the morning, hence the entry.

“Having a runner during breakfast is obviously a novelty but, for me, any sort of innovation at this stage is certainly worth exploring and I’m happy to support that.”

The £35,000 contest will be shown on ITV4 before coverage switches ITV1 in the afternoon for seven live races at Ascot and Haydock, headlined by the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase.

“It has to be applauded that we’re doing everything we can to trial adjusting the fixture list in the hope that we can attract higher viewing figures and obviously increase the betting turnover,” said Scott.

“The prize-money is excellent and as a result I implore other people to support something like this to begin with in the hope that it works.

“In a practical sense, I don’t think it’s a huge inconvenience. It’s no different to going overnight for a lunchtime fixture and, for Flat trainers, it’s a great time to trial this because we’re not that busy on a Saturday morning. I don’t have a bunch of horses working and I think a lot of trainers don’t. If this was May 7 or whatever it would be a little more complicated.”

Lingfield's meeting is the first of six morning fixtures this year. The next is at Chelmsford on April 13, the day of the Grand National. There is another in October, two in November and a sixth in December.

Ruth Carr, who has course-and-distance winner Darwell Lion entered in the same race, echoed Scott's sentiments despite her Huby yard in North Yorkshire being more than 250 miles away from Lingfield.

“Because it’s a long way, we’d have normally gone the night before anyway so actually in this case, it doesn’t affect us too much,” said Carr. “We have to go where the prize-money is.

“For us, it doesn’t make too much difference and actually for the staff it means they’ll be home earlier on a Saturday so you have to look at the flip side of the coin.”

Lingfield stages its first Premier fixture on Friday and its second on Sunday, when 2022 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase winner L’Homme Presse could make his seasonal debut.

The Venetia Williams-trained nine-year-old is one of nine entered in the Fleur De Lys Chase. Fellow Grade 1 winner Protektorat is another potential runner, as is Limerick Lace , who provided Gavin Cromwell with his only British winner away from Cheltenham this season when landing a Doncaster Listed event last month and could be a ninth winner in Britain this term for the trainer.

December Gold Cup winner Fugitif and 2021 Welsh Grand National hero Iwilldoit are also entered in the £165,000 feature contest.

