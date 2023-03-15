Harry Cobden the latest high-profile rider to receive ban under new whip rules

Harry Cobden became one of the latest jockeys to fall foul of the new whip rules in Britain when he received a four-day ban for using the whip with his arm above shoulder height at Sandown at the weekend. The BHA's review committee suspended Cobden for his ride on Quel Destin, who finished a close second in the 2m4f novice handicap chase on Saturday.

Cobden, who will miss meetings from Tuesday March 28 to Friday March 31, was one of four jockeys who were suspended for whip offences committed last week. Amateur rider Oran McGill was hit the hardest, picking up a 14-day ban following his fifth-place finish aboard Herculaneum in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle at Ayr on March 10.

McGill used his whip three times above the permitted amount of seven from approaching the second-last hurdle and without allowing the Noel Kelly-trained six-year-old time to respond. He will serve his suspension on March 30, April 2-3, April 5, April 8-13, April 16-17, April 21 and April 23-24.

Fern O'Brien was banned for four days for using her whip once above the permitted level on Ballyhome at Market Rasen on Sunday. David Noonan was suspended for the same number of days for using his whip excessively down the shoulder with his hands on the reins of Hermes Boy at Sandown on March 7.

