Harry Cobden out to narrow the title gap on Sean Bowen with 'massive chance' Hermes Allen in Grade 1 Scilly Isles

Paul Nicholls insists it is "game on" and Harry Cobden is well up for the challenge of hunting down Sean Bowen in the race to be Britain's champion jump jockey this term.

A winner on Below The Radar at Hereford on Monday helped Cobden narrow the gap behind Bowen to 14 having trailed his rival by 30 at the start of play on December 26.

Bowen has not ridden since then as he fell on Farren Glory in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree and damaged ligaments in his knee.