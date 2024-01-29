Britain
Harry Cobden out to narrow the title gap on Sean Bowen with 'massive chance' Hermes Allen in Grade 1 Scilly Isles
Harry Cobden: rider has the right temperament for title chargeCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Paul Nicholls insists it is "game on" and Harry Cobden is well up for the challenge of hunting down Sean Bowen in the race to be Britain's champion jump jockey this term.
A winner on Below The Radar at Hereford on Monday helped Cobden narrow the gap behind Bowen to 14 having trailed his rival by 30 at the start of play on December 26.
Bowen has not ridden since then as he fell on Farren Glory in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree and damaged ligaments in his knee.
Published on 29 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 29 January 2024
- BHA handling of George Gently syndicate case 'unacceptable' says ROA after dispute passes 2,000 days
- 'Not even odds-on shots are guaranteed to win' - Love Envoi primed for festival rematch with Lossiemouth
- Hermes Allen and intriguing Irish entry among seven in contention for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown
- Grey Dawning to head straight to Cheltenham Festival after connections decide to bypass Scilly Isles at Sandown
- Luke Harvey aiming for hunter chase breakthrough with ex-JP McManus horse at Hereford on Monday
