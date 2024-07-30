Racing Post logo
Britain

Hannah Hunt texted for help and called police prior to her death in horrific Hertfordshire triple murder

Hannah Hunt
Hannah Hunt: BBC commentator John Hunt's daughter was able to call police prior to her death on July 9

Hannah Hunt texted for help and called the police before dying of her injuries sustained in a horrific triple murder in Hertfordshire, an inquest heard on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old daughter of BBC commentator John Hunt was killed alongside her mother Carol, 61, and sister Louise, 25, at their home in Bushey on July 9.

In a brief ten-minute inquest at Hertfordshire Coroner's Court, which was adjourned by senior coroner Geoffrey Sullivan to allow for criminal proceedings to take place, it was said Hannah Hunt first texted an unnamed member of the public saying she had been "tied up". 

She asked them to call the police, warning the intruder was still in the house, and then dialled 999 herself and informed the call handler of the attack she had suffered along with her mother and sister.

It was also stated that the suspect Kyle Clifford, who was found by police in Enfield just under 24 hours later and was arrested on July 11 on suspicion of three counts of murder, remained in a serious condition in hospital and had yet to be questioned.

