Group 1-winning trainer James Ferguson to give up licence after receiving 'an offer I simply could not refuse'

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James Ferguson has announced he is to stop training at the end of next month after seven years with a licence.

The Group 1-winning trainer will step away after accepting a role in the international bloodstock insurance sector.

Based in Newmarket, Ferguson described the move as "an offer that, upon reflection, I simply could not refuse" and said it represented the right step professionally.

Ferguson trained El Bodegon , winner of the Group 1 Grand Criterium de Saint-Cloud in 2021, and Deauville Legend , winner of the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes in 2022 who went on to finish fourth in that year's Melbourne Cup.

Ferguson said: "Training racehorses has been both a dream and a privilege, and I leave with enormous pride in what we’ve achieved over the past seven years. This decision is driven by the opportunity I have been offered – I remain very positive about the sport and I’m looking forward to staying closely involved in the international bloodstock world in a new capacity."

Deauville Legend's Great Voltigeur win was one of Ferguson's highlights as a trainer Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He paid tribute to the owners who supported him throughout his career, as well as to the team behind the operation.

He added: "We have been fortunate to train some wonderful horses and to enjoy success at every level, both domestically and internationally; from our first runners through to competing at the highest level of the sport.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all my owners, many of whom have supported me from the very beginning of my training career. Your loyalty, friendship and trust have meant an enormous amount to me. I cannot thank you enough for allowing me to train your horses and share so many special moments together.

"I would also like to pay tribute to my team all of whom have played such a vital role throughout my time training. Their hard work, dedication and passion have been the foundation of everything we have achieved. They have made the operation both rewarding and enjoyable, and I am incredibly grateful for their commitment and support."

A successful amateur rider, Ferguson has trained more than 150 winners since first taking out a licence at Saville House Stables in Newmarket in 2019.

James Ferguson (left) with his father John at the sales Credit: Goffs

He later moved across Newmarket to Kremlin Cottage Stables from where he earned his sole Group 1 success with El Bodegon.

Ferguson posted his top tally of 33 winners in 2024 and moved to his latest base at Machell Place Stables at the end of that year. He sent out 26 winners last term from 215 runners and is nine from 57 this year.

Before setting up training, Ferguson graduated from Reading University with a degree in real estate and gained experience of the industry in assistant trainer roles with the likes of Sir Mark Prescott, Charlie Appleby, Brian Meehan and Jessica Harrington.

He was also understudy to his father John, the former Godolphin chief executive, at Bloomfields Stables at Cowlinge just outside Newmarket.

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