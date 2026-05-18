Group 1-winning sprinter to return after five-year absence, Guineas runner drops back in trip and Derby contender puts Epsom hopes on the line

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1.45 Haydock: William Hill Epic Boost British EBF Hedge Of Oak Stakes, Listed, 1m2½f

This John and Thady Gosden-trained mare has not been seen since winning the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera Longines at Longchamp on Arc day in 2024, but she could make her comeback at Haydock on Saturday.

Races such as the Brigadier Gerard and Prince of Wales's at Royal Ascot had been under consideration for the five-year-old last year before she sustained a training setback.

It looks significant that owner George Strawbridge is continuing Friendly Soul's racing career after she missed the whole of her four-year-old campaign, and a first start for 594 days could come in a race in which connections have also entered the hat-trick-seeking Morrophore.

Friendly Soul 13:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.00 Goodwood: British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes, Listed, 1m3f

The Saxon Warrior colt already has one Derby trial success to his name and looks set to bid for another after appearing among the entries for the Cocked Hat.

He took his unbeaten record to two for the Gosden stable and owner Marc Chan in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last month, after which his Betfred Derby odds were cut to 20-1 (from 66) by the sponsors.

The Cocked Hat might not have proved the most informative of Classic trials in recent times, but fellow Derby entries Del Maro and Golden Story could add strength to the opposition at Goodwood.

Saxon Street 14:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.58 Haydock: William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes, Group 1, 6f

Trainer Karl Burke has decided to drop last year's Prix Morny winner back in trip after she failed to stay the mile in this month's 1,000 Guineas.

Last year's highest-rated British juvenile filly was a well-beaten 11th in the Newmarket Classic and is now on course to return to a distance over which she is unbeaten in four starts, including when beating Gstaad at Deauville.

Venetian Sun (6) winning last year's Group 1 Prix Morny Credit: Quentin Bertrand (APRH)

Burke, a two-time winner of the Sandy Lane, took the race with a filly in 2016 with Quiet Reflection, who went on to win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot the following month.

Venetian Sun 14:58 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3.30 Haydock: William Hill Temple Stakes, Group 2, 5f

The star sprinter is set to take her next step on the road back to trying to regain her King Charles III crown with her second outing of the season in Haydock's Saturday feature.

She won the Nunthorpe and Prix de l'Abbaye – making history as the first Australian horse to win in France – for Henry Dwyer during her second campaign in Europe last year and is being trained out of Lemos de Souza’s stable having stayed in Newmarket over the winter this time.

The mare, who was down the field on her comeback in this month's Palace House at Newmarket, had her first run in Britain in the Temple two years ago, finishing fourth, and then went on to claim a famous win at Royal Ascot the following month.

Asfoora 15:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Lemos De Souza

7.15 Salisbury: British Stallion Studs EBF Cathedral Stakes, Listed, 6f

Friendly Soul's long absence is nothing compared to the potential Saturday return of Roger Teal's stable star, who has been off the track for nearly five years.

The 2020 July Cup winner's last outing was when third behind Starman in the following year's Group 1 sprint at Newmarket, before which he had claimed his second top-flight victory in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot.

The now ten-year-old looks on course to return after a mammoth layoff of 1,778 days in the Cathedral, with Jack Mitchell already booked for the ride.

Oxted 19:15 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Teal

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