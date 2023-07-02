Racing Post logo
Group 1 winner Dubai Mile switches stable before new career as a stallion

A relative to Group 1-winning juvenile Dubai Mile sells at the
Ahmad Al Shaikh (right) leads in Dubai Mile and Daniel Muscutt after winning the Criterium de Saint-CloudCredit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Dubai Mile has been moved to trainers Freddie and Martyn Meade after a deal was secured to purchase half of last year’s Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner from owner Ahmad Al Shaikh.

The three-year-old, previously trained by Charlie Johnston, will stand as a stallion at the Meades’ Manton Park Stud after his racing career, joining Aclaim, Advertise and Technician on the stud’s roster.

Bought for €20,000 as a yearling by Mark Johnston, Dubai Mile progressed during his first season last year, ending with a second in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes before his Group 1 success in France.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 2 July 2023Last updated 17:00, 2 July 2023
icon
