Group 1 newbie now 7-2 for the Coral-Eclipse - a week on from Robbie Wilders tipping him at 12-1

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Gethin has reportedly been well backed for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown amid uncertainty over the participation of some key opposition, including ante-post favourite Ombudsman.

Having been widely available at 5-1 on Wednesday morning, Gethin has shortened into 100-30 with Coral and a general 7-2 for the Group 1 on Saturday week.

Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders advised backing Gethin at 12-1 each-way to three places following Ombudsman's impressive Prince of Wales's Stakes win at Royal Ascot last week, a performance that prompted BHA handicapper Dominic Gardiner-Hill to rate him provisionally as the best horse in the world on a mark of 132.

Ombudsman ran in the Eclipse last year and was beaten a neck by Delacroix, and joint-trainer John Gosden indicated after his win at Royal Ascot that the Juddmonte International would be the five-year-old's next major target.

Thady Gosden provided an update on his wellbeing in Newmarket on Tuesday, but added "there's no decision on where he goes next at this time."

Delacroix (right) got the better of Ombudsman (left) in last year's Coral-Eclipse Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"We don't yet know whether or not Ombudsman will bid to go one place better than 12 months ago in this year's Coral-Eclipse, but if the Royal Ascot winner doesn't line up at Sandown, the horse who was just a neck behind him over course and distance last month has been well backed to land a first Group 1 success," said Coral's David Stevens.

Gethin chased home Ombudsman, albeit in receipt of 7lb, in last month's Brigadier Gerard Stakes and is very much on track for his first run in Group 1 company.

His trainer Owen Burrows said last weekend : "Ombudsman certainly franked the form anyway. I’d rather he didn’t turn up, but we couldn’t run away from him. It would be much nicer not to see him there from my point of view, but if he does then he does.

"Sandown was only our lad’s sixth run so he’s entitled to come forward."

Aidan O'Brien has the next two in the market in Hawk Mountain and Constitution River.

Speaking earlier this month, O'Brien said Hawk Mountain was "a strong possibility" for the Eclipse, but added it was only "possible" for brilliant Prix du Jockey Club winner Constitution River and that he would not be rushing him, with plenty of autumn targets under consideration.

Coral-Eclipse (Sandown, July 4)

Coral: 6-4 Ombudsman, 100-30 Gethin, 4 Hawk Mountain, 5 Constitution River, 10 Gstaad, Opera Ballo, 12 A Boy Named Susie, Saddadd, 14 Calandagan, 16 Almaqam, Bay City Roller, Benvenuto Cellini, Daryz, Diamond Necklace, Kalpana, Minnie Hauk, Precise, 20 bar.

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'We’ve got as close as anyone has' - Gethin camp eyeing return to Sandown for Coral-Eclipse after Ombudsman form boost

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