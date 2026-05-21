Ground concerns for Karl Burke with star sprinter a doubt for Group 2 bid at Haydock on Saturday

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Karl Burke has cast doubt over the participation of William Hill Temple Stakes favourite Night Raider in Saturday's Group 2 sprint following a wet spell at Haydock.

The lightning-quick five-year-old won on his comeback in the Palace House at Newmarket on good to firm, but conditions will be different at Haydock following 45mm of rain in the last ten days.

The ground was described as soft on the outside course on Thursday and in light of the generally dry forecast, Burke is hoping to see an improvement for Night Raider to take his chance.

"There's a question about his participation as I wouldn't want the ground to be too soft for him," the trainer said.

"The only time he encountered really heavy ground was at Newmarket as a three-year-old and he didn't perform at all that day. I'll be at Haydock tomorrow and I'll walk the track and, as long as it keeps drying, I'd say good to soft will be fine for him."

Night Raider: a doubt for Haydock Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Night Raider, 5-1 favourite for the Temple with the sponsors, has always promised to take high rank as a sprinter and he took a big step in the right direction last time on his first start since a gelding operation.

Burke, speaking on a Zoom call organised by Haydock on Thursday morning, said: "He's always shown a lot of speed and been an impressive work horse, but it's definitely helped him mentally as much as physically.

"He jumped really quick from the stalls at Newmarket and when he does that he can use his stride. The statistics that Wathnan take showed that his stride length actually increased this year from last year, which was very interesting."

In the absence of Wathnan Racing's retained rider James Doyle through suspension, stable jockey Clifford Lee has been booked to partner Night Raider for the first time in the Temple, for which Burke has also declared Beautiful Diamond in the 13-strong field.

"She needs the soft ground so she's a definite runner, and if for any reason Night Raider doesn't participate Clifford will swap on to her," the trainer said.

"She missed the break last time [at Longchamp], but she actually slipped and lost her hind legs and then banged her hip as well and was a bit sore when she came back, so there was a genuine reason. We wanted to jump and go handy as that's how she usually runs."

Venetian Sun: Albany Stakes winner drops in trip for the Sandy Lane at Haydock Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

In the same card's William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes, Burke will drop Venetian Sun back in trip after she finished well-held in the 1,000 Guineas.

Unbeaten in three starts over the Sandy Lane trip of six furlongs, Venetian Sun is the 11-4 favourite for the Group 2 against seven rivals.

"She definitely didn't stay in the Guineas and maybe she didn't put her best foot forward, but she's come out of it in great shape and I'm very happy with her," said Burke. "We think the ground will be okay for her. I wouldn't want really deep ground, but hopefully good to soft will be perfect."

On a key weekend for his Middleham stable, Burke bids for Classic glory with Alparslan in Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas and admitted it was a hard call for Lee to decide where to ride.

Alparslan: bidding for Group 1 glory in Ireland Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"I left it totally to Cliff – he usually throws it back at me – and it did cause a little bit of an issue," said Burke. "I think it was a tough one for him and the fact that James Doyle was banned and he could ride Night Raider swung it – plus he wouldn't have enjoyed getting off Venetian Sun. Equally, he didn't enjoy getting off Alparslan, but Sam James has won on him before and ridden him plenty of times at home."

On Greenham winner Alparslan's chances of upsetting Gstaad at the Curragh, Burke added: "I think the key will be whether he stays. If he does stay the mile well, there should be no reason why he shouldn't run a big race.

"I'm sure he'll be bang there at the furlong pole and then it will be a question of how his stamina kicks in. He'll love the ground, he's a course winner and we're very happy with him, so he has a lot going for him."

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