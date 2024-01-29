Racing Post logo
Grey Dawning to head straight to Cheltenham Festival after connections decide to bypass Scilly Isles at Sandown

Grey Dawning: impressive winner of the Hampton Novices' Chase
Grey Dawning: will not run in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Britain's highest-rated novice chaser Grey Dawning will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after Dan Skelton ruled out a run in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase on Saturday. 

The Sandown contest had been pencilled in as the seven-year-old's final run before the festival in March following his success in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick, but Skelton will now send the novice straight to the festival due to the forecast conditions.

"He's not going to run next week as it's not going to be soft enough for him," said Skelton. "It's a dry forecast ahead and if I was going to send him out over two and a half miles I'd want a really wet week.

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 29 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 11:00, 29 January 2024

