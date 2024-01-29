Grey Dawning to head straight to Cheltenham Festival after connections decide to bypass Scilly Isles at Sandown

Britain's highest-rated novice chaser Grey Dawning will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after Dan Skelton ruled out a run in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase on Saturday.

The Sandown contest had been pencilled in as the seven-year-old's final run before the festival in March following his success in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick, but Skelton will now send the novice straight to the festival due to the forecast conditions.

"He's not going to run next week as it's not going to be soft enough for him," said Skelton. "It's a dry forecast ahead and if I was going to send him out over two and a half miles I'd want a really wet week.