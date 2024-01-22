Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Grand National winner Noble Yeats to tackle Cleeve Hurdle on his path back to Aintree

Noble Yeats: the 2022 Grand National winner
Noble Yeats: 50-1 winner of the Grand National in 2022Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Noble Yeats will attempt to disrupt the established order when he lines up against three-time winner Paisley Park, Champ and Dashel Drasher in the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle (3.35) on Saturday.

The 2022 Grand National winner, who was among ten entries for the Cheltenham Grade 2 on Monday, was last seen finishing second over hurdles on his reappearance for trainer Emmet Mullins. 

His connections are now plotting his route back to Aintree for the Grand National and he could be aimed at the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, rather than the Gold Cup, in which he finished fourth last year.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 22 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 15:00, 22 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain