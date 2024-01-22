Grand National winner Noble Yeats to tackle Cleeve Hurdle on his path back to Aintree
Noble Yeats will attempt to disrupt the established order when he lines up against three-time winner Paisley Park, Champ and Dashel Drasher in the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle (3.35) on Saturday.
The 2022 Grand National winner, who was among ten entries for the Cheltenham Grade 2 on Monday, was last seen finishing second over hurdles on his reappearance for trainer Emmet Mullins.
His connections are now plotting his route back to Aintree for the Grand National and he could be aimed at the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, rather than the Gold Cup, in which he finished fourth last year.
