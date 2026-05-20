Gowran abandoned before final race after rider unseated and jockeys raise ground concerns

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Racing at Gowran Park was abandoned on Wednesday evening before the final race on the card after jockeys raised concerns over the ground.

The decision came after the David O'Sullivan-trained Eternal Echo slipped and unseated his rider Donagh O’Connor in the 1m6f handicap when going around the bend around three furlongs into the contest.

Although O’Connor was the only rider to be unseated, other jockeys reported their mounts losing their hind legs going into the same bend.

Jockeys subsequently raised concerns with the stewards and said they were unhappy with conditions on the bends. The stewards, alongside the grounds team, carried out an inspection before racing was abandoned following further consultation with riders.

In a statement, the IHRB said: "Following a stewards' enquiry owning to ground conditions in the proximity of the bend past the stand and a subsequent inspection of the area with the raceday stewards, IHRB clerk of the course and a delegation of riders, the final race at Gowran Park has been abandoned."

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