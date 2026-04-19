Government warned new healthcare regulations could hit British racing events

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New legislation covering healthcare provision at sporting events could threaten British racing's ability to maintain doctor-led care, the government has been warned.

A survey found that plans to extend the regulatory remit of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) into the events sector could lead to more than a third of doctors stopping providing medical support to racing and point-to-points.

A new Event Healthcare Standard (EHS) and the extension of the regulatory remit of the CQC are two proposals being taken forward by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) following the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

The CQC regulates a number of sectors, including those undertaking activities involving personal care and the treatment of disease, disorder and injury (TDDI).

However, there is currently TDDI exemption in certain circumstances for treatment provided in a sports grounds and treatment provided through temporary arrangements for sporting and cultural events.

Draft legislation extending the CQC’s remit to sporting and cultural events was laid before parliament last week and debated in both houses on Wednesday.

Concerns were raised in parliament that the new legislation risked adding additional bureaucracy and costs for organisers of sporting events and the medics that work at them.

That, in turn, could result in a significant reduction in the number of CQC-registered medics willing to cover sporting events, including at racecourses and point-to-points.

A survey on the changes by the Faculty of Sport and Exercise Medicine (FSEM) found that the estimated costs of CQC registration to the sector would be "in the millions of pounds" and that 36 per cent of doctors would stop providing medical support to racing events.

Baroness Harding voiced concerns in parliament Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Speaking in Wednesday’s House of Lords debate on the changes, the Jockey Club’s senior steward, Baroness Harding, said: "The CQC’s initial impact assessment claimed that only 36 healthcare providers would need to register.

"Horseracing alone thinks that we have 350 individual clinicians who would need to register, even allowing for the fact that each clinician tends to work in three different sports.

"Potentially, the Faculty of Sport and Exercise Medicine UK’s estimate of 23,000 is an overestimate. Even if it is one-third of that, it is still massively more than the CQC expected."

During the same debate, Conservative peer Lord Herbert of South Downs told the house that racing was "under considerable financial pressure, despite its tremendous popularity".

He added: "There is concern about what the unintended consequences of this significant change may be, the bureaucratic burden that could be created by the extension of the CQC’s jurisdiction into event medicine, and the cost, so I seek reassurance that ministers are alive to these issues."

Since the government began consulting on the changes in 2024, the BHA and Racecourse Association have supported calls, led by the Sport and Recreation Alliance, for the CQC to engage with stakeholders to ensure the proposed changes are proportionate and minimise any potential disruption to the sports and events sector.

Dr Jerry Hill: "Racing is fortunate to already deliver high-quality care for our athletes and spectators"

Dr Jerry Hill, the outgoing chief medical adviser to the BHA, said the EHS was a proportionate response and would ensure a minimum standard of care at all events.

He said: "Racing is fortunate to already deliver high-quality care for our athletes and spectators through the excellent work of racecourse medical teams, and we anticipate only minor changes will be needed to be compliant.

"Adding another layer of regulation with associated costs to staff and venues by requiring CQC registration could, however, have negative consequences, with the potential loss of experienced medical staff, reduced quality of care and event cancellation.

"Racing will continue to work with colleagues across the sport and culture sector, and with the government, to mitigate such negative consequences. The input of supportive peers and MPs has been invaluable in this regard and will continue to be so, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to them."

It is expected that CQC registration for event healthcare staff will begin this summer and become mandatory from December next year.

The government has confirmed it will hold a roundtable with peers, the DHSC and the CQC, while a further consultation on the changes will take place between May 8 and June 12.

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