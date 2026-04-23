Government minister claims financial risk checks are 'widely supported' as politicians call for advertising crackdown

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A government minister has claimed that affordability checks – or financial risk assessments (FRAs) as they have been termed – are "widely supported" and will be "better" for both racing and customers.

Transport minister Lilian Greenwood was speaking at the end of a debate about gambling advertising in Westminster Hall on Thursday afternoon, having stepped in as nobody from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport was available.

The Gambling Commission is believed to be close to approving the implementation of the controversial checks, despite widespread opposition, following a pilot launched in August 2024.

There are concerns the checks will not prove to be frictionless as was promised, fuelling the black market and hitting racing's finances. This month more than 400 figures from across racing wrote an open letter to culture secretary Lisa Nandy, asking her to pause the introduction of the checks.

Nevertheless, Greenwood told MPs that FRAs were "a widely supported principle and a key consumer protection measure".

She added: "We are aware of concerns about so-called operator affordability checks. New financial risk checks would replace these and are better for customers and for racing.

"The department has worked closely with the Gambling Commission throughout to ensure that FRAs remain in line with the clear principles in the white paper and if the Gambling Commission decides to introduce FRAs they will work with operators on guidance. That guidance will ensure a proportionate approach when deciding how to manage consumers where financial risk is present and the customer continues to spend at a high level."

Earlier in the day a group of parliamentarians had called for a halt to all gambling advertising before 9pm and a ban on gambling sponsorship in sport, although racing would receive a "carve out".

The report from the Gambling Reform All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) and Peers for Gambling Reform claimed that reforms were needed to "to reduce the scale and impact of industry marketing" and to protect children and young people.

The report claimed gambling companies spend around £1.5 billion to £2bn annually on advertising and marketing, which it was claimed was "an intentional move by gambling companies to normalise gambling among children and young people", and was causing harm.

The groups concluded that the regulatory framework surrounding gambling advertising in the UK was "no longer fit for purpose", and set out a number of reforms.

Among those was an end to gambling advertising before the 9pm watershed, while they also called for an end to gambling sponsorship in sport, "reflecting the failure of existing codes to limit exposure in live and televised events".

Politicians calling for a ban on gambling sponsorship in sports have said racing should receive a "carve out" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Horseracing and greyhound racing would, however, receive a "specific carve out", as those sports were "not generally attended by children".

During the debate, APPG co-chair Alex Ballinger MP added they recognised "that horseracing and greyhound racing are much more dependent on gambling advertising than other industries and that was why we made that separation".

The groups said they acknowledged the threat from the illegal market and proposed countering it with "stronger action" to prevent unlicensed operators reaching the UK.

Ballinger said: "Children today are growing up in an environment where gambling is normalised at every turn, on their screens, in sport, and across social media. The evidence is clear that early exposure increases the risk of harm later in life.

"We cannot allow this level of exposure to continue unchecked. Protecting children must come first, and that means taking decisive action to reduce the scale and reach of gambling advertising."

Earlier this week an independent report estimated that black market bookmakers would spend £1bn on advertising in the UK by 2028, exceeding the total spent by regulated operators.

Grainne Hurst: "The priority should be cracking down on illegal operators"

Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Graine Hurst said of the report: "Independent analysis from WARC shows the share of gambling advertising by regulated operators is already declining, while illegal operators now account for almost half of all UK gambling advertising and are on course to become the majority within two years.

"The real and growing threat is the harmful illegal black market, something this report briefly acknowledges, but ultimately fails to address. Stripping away regulated advertising, which helps consumers identify safe, licensed operators, will only drive more people towards unregulated sites with no protections for the punter.

"The priority should be cracking down on illegal operators, not introducing sweeping new restrictions that will undermine the regulated market and the funding it provides to British racing.”

Read these next:

'It should ring alarm bells' - illegal black market operators on track to overtake regulated firms for UK gambling spend, new research warns

Affordability check results cannot be trusted, Gambling Commission told, as it moves closer to decision on controversial scheme

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