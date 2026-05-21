Gosden team still mulling over Derby options as unbeaten son of Saxon Warrior goes on trial at Goodwood on Saturday

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The British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes has not produced the Derby winner since 1979, but with Saxon Street among the five declared for Saturday it might have its strongest candidate since Troy completed the double.

The unbeaten three-year-old is already a trial winner, having scored in Epsom's Blue Riband Trial last month, and is no bigger than 20-1 for the Betfred Derby.

Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said Epsom was very much in their minds for the unbeaten son of Saxon Warrior, but the focus first and foremost is on Goodwood.

Saxon Street is odds-on for the trial, ahead of Karl Burke’s Golden Story, who finished third to Constitution River in the Dee Stakes, and Godolphin's Del Maro, who finished fourth in the Chester Vase Stakes won by Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini.

Saxon Street: puts Derby credentials on the line Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Gosden said: "He came out of his Epsom race well. It was a step up into Listed company and he was learning all the time around there, but he has come out of it very well.

"We had originally looked at the Dante with him, but the Cocked Hat looked a good spot and, again, it’s an unconventional track.

“It’s a small field but a competitive one. There are unexposed horses in there still. Del Maro ran a good race last time out and Golden Story put up a very promising performance at Chepstow.

A decision will be made after Saturday as to where the €170,000 yearling purchase heads next.

Gosden added: "It’s quite tight with the Derby being two weeks to the day after the Cocked Hat. We’ll have to see how we get on and the decision will be up to his owner Mark Chan. There is no rush to decide whether he goes to Epsom or elsewhere.”

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