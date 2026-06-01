Goodwood to run a race in memory of Tommie Jakes on Friday's all-apprentice card

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A contest on the six-race card will be run in memory of the apprentice jockey, who died in October last year aged 19, with his parents set to attend as special guests and present the trophy after the race.

Since his death, Jakes’s mother Tonie has worked closely with the racing industry to raise awareness of mental health and the support available to young jockeys.

The all-apprentice fixture was introduced by Goodwood in 2022 to provide emerging riders with the chance to showcase their talent on one of the sport’s biggest stages in front of a large crowd.

The meeting operates on a points-based system to crown the track’s leading apprentice jockey, while a separate performance of the evening award recognises the best ride on the card regardless of finishing position.

Last year, Joe Leavy secured the leading apprentice title before going on to become champion apprentice, while Tyrese Cameron collected the performance of the evening award.

Leavy said: “It is such an important meeting for young jockeys because you get the chance to ride for a variety of trainers you might not normally ride for on a top Group 1 track.”

Adam McNamara, senior racing executive at the Professional Jockeys Association, said: “The PJA is fully supportive of the all-apprentice fixture. It has become an established and integral part of the fixture list for apprentice jockeys and provides the perfect opportunity for them to showcase their talent.

“We are also incredibly pleased that Goodwood has included a dedicated race in memory of the late Tommie Jakes, who was a much-loved and respected member of the weighing room.”

Read more:

'Fly high and fast, Tommie Jakes, at the pace you lived your life' - moving tributes at funeral of much-loved Newmarket apprentice

'This has hit the weighing room the hardest that I can remember' - minute's silence held in memory of Tommie Jakes

British racing mourns the death of apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes aged 19

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