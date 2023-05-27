Racing Post logo
Goodwood 'comparing notes' with other tracks over possible injunction against protesters

Goodwood: main meeting at the track starts on August 1
Goodwood: flagship meeting starts on August 1Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Officials at Goodwood will keep a close eye on events at Epsom next weekend after the Jockey Club was successful in having an injunction against animal rights activists granted by a branch of the High Court.

Fearful of disruption to next Saturday's Betfred Derby, the Jockey Club, which owns Epsom, lodged an injunction against Dan Kidby, the founder of Animal Rising, and other unnamed persons in an attempt to ensure a smooth running of the prestigious Classic.

That order was granted by judge Sir Anthony Mann on Friday, although Kidby was quick to state the verdict would have little impact on the group's intention to protest and stop the race.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 27 May 2023Last updated 16:00, 27 May 2023
