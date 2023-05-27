Goodwood 'comparing notes' with other tracks over possible injunction against protesters

Officials at Goodwood will keep a close eye on events at Epsom next weekend after by a branch of the High Court.

Fearful of disruption to next Saturday's Betfred Derby, the Jockey Club, which owns Epsom, lodged an injunction against Dan Kidby, the founder of Animal Rising, and other unnamed persons in an attempt to ensure a smooth running of the prestigious Classic.

That order was granted by judge Sir Anthony Mann on Friday, although Kidby was quick to state the verdict would have little impact on the group's intention to protest and stop the race.