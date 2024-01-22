Good to soft ground expected for Cheltenham's Trials day card on Saturday

Cheltenham's star-studded Trials day card is expected to start on good to soft ground on Saturday despite an easing of conditions on Monday.

A total of 12mm of rain late on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday turned the track good to soft, soft in places, but only light showers are forecast in the build-up to the weekend and clerk of the course Jon Pullin expects conditions to dry out.

Racing takes place on the New course on Saturday and ground has been saved for this fixture. It will be a major change since Cheltenham's last fixture on New Year's Day which was run on heavy ground following a deluge over the Christmas period.

Pullin said: "We had 12mm of rain on Sunday evening and through the night so we're good to soft, soft in places. The forecast is relatively dry for the remainder of the week with only a few lighter showers, but nothing too significant volume-wise.

"We'll see where we are, but as long as we don't get too many showers we anticipate the ground drying back a little bit.

"We're planning to use as much fresh ground as we can and there's a nice strip, particularly on the chase course, for this meeting."

A total of 97 entries were made across Saturday's eight-race card, which has the Clarence House Chase as an additional contest following the abandonment of Ascot's weekend meeting due to frozen ground.

Pullin hailed the entries as "fantastic" with the horses who could be involved having won 30 Grade 1 races between them.

"It's just a really fantastic card, all of the races look really good," he added. "The Triumph Trial looks a proper trial for the big one; the two handicaps look competitive and there is great quality through the Graded races, especially in the Cotswold Chase with Datsalrightgino, Stay Away Fay and The Real Whacker – all six of them in fact.

"The Clarence House looks as if it's going to stand up as a really nice race and the Cleeve has all the favourites in there. We're looking forward to eight top-quality races."

