Gold Cup or Grand National route? Jamie Snowden hoping Cotswold Chase provides the answers with Datsalrightgino
Jamie Snowden believes Saturday's Paddy Power Cotswold Chase will provide a clearer idea as to whether he aims Datsalrightgino at the Cheltenham Gold Cup or Grand National this spring, but says his stable star is in tip-top condition for the test.
Owned by Hew and Jane Glyn Davies, Datsalrightgino has had Cheltenham's Cotswold Chase on his agenda since he won the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last month.
Denman and Bobs Worth won the Newbury race en route to Gold Cup glory in the same campaign, and Snowden is eager to see how the talented eight-year-old fares this weekend.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 19:22, 22 January 2024
- Late off-times having a negative impact on betting turnover say bookmakers following Racing Post study
- Good to soft ground expected for Cheltenham's Trials day card on Saturday
- 'As far as I'm concerned, I'm beating this thing' - popular trainer Pat Murphy diagnosed with lung cancer
- Grand National winner Noble Yeats to tackle Cleeve Hurdle on his path back to Aintree
- Find out the big names who have been entered for Cheltenham's Trials day card on Saturday
- Late off-times having a negative impact on betting turnover say bookmakers following Racing Post study
- Good to soft ground expected for Cheltenham's Trials day card on Saturday
- 'As far as I'm concerned, I'm beating this thing' - popular trainer Pat Murphy diagnosed with lung cancer
- Grand National winner Noble Yeats to tackle Cleeve Hurdle on his path back to Aintree
- Find out the big names who have been entered for Cheltenham's Trials day card on Saturday