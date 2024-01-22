Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Gold Cup or Grand National route? Jamie Snowden hoping Cotswold Chase provides the answers with Datsalrightgino

Mahler Mission and Monbeg Genius chase home Datsalrightgino at Newbury
Datsalrightgino powers home at Newbury under Gavin SheehanCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jamie Snowden believes Saturday's Paddy Power Cotswold Chase will provide a clearer idea as to whether he aims Datsalrightgino at the Cheltenham Gold Cup or Grand National this spring, but says his stable star is in tip-top condition for the test.

Owned by Hew and Jane Glyn Davies, Datsalrightgino has had Cheltenham's Cotswold Chase on his agenda since he won the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last month.

Denman and Bobs Worth won the Newbury race en route to Gold Cup glory in the same campaign, and Snowden is eager to see how the talented eight-year-old fares this weekend.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 22 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 19:22, 22 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain