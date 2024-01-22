Gold Cup or Grand National route? Jamie Snowden hoping Cotswold Chase provides the answers with Datsalrightgino

Jamie Snowden believes Saturday's Paddy Power Cotswold Chase will provide a clearer idea as to whether he aims Datsalrightgino at the Cheltenham Gold Cup or Grand National this spring, but says his stable star is in tip-top condition for the test.

Owned by Hew and Jane Glyn Davies, Datsalrightgino has had Cheltenham's Cotswold Chase on his agenda since he won the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last month.

Denman and Bobs Worth won the Newbury race en route to Gold Cup glory in the same campaign, and Snowden is eager to see how the talented eight-year-old fares this weekend.