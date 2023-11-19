Bowen mount backed for Greatwood glory as going remains soft for final day of Cheltenham's November meeting

James Bowen may have only two rides on the final day of the November meeting but both have been well backed to strike as he bids to land the feature Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30 ) on Luccia .

The five-year-old mare has been backed into 8-1 (from 10) to make a winning return to Cheltenham after finishing fourth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the festival in March.

Bowen, who enjoyed a winner at Uttoxeter on Saturday, retains the ride on Luccia after partnering her to finish second in Listed company behind You Wear It Well at Wetherby two weeks ago on her seasonal debut.

She is one of two runners seeking to hand trainer Nicky Henderson a first Greatwood success alongside Iberico Lad , who has drifted from 4-1 out to 15-2 behind market leader L'Eau Du Sud and Irish raider Onlyamatteroftime .

Money has also come in for Bowen's ride Wonderwall in the novice limited handicap chase (1.45 ), with the seven-year-old making his first start over fences this year for trainer Richard Spencer.

Wonderwall's sole chase run was in Grade 2 company at Newbury last November, and he has been supported into 13-2 (from 8) to strike on his return from wind surgery after competing on the Flat this summer.

While he finished a commendable third on his only chase start, he faces formidable opposition on his return in warm favourite Crebilly , who heads over fences for the first time after running home an impressive winner of his last start at Sandown in April.

Market movers

Cheltenham

1.10 Tellherthename 7-4 (from 2)

1.45 Wonderwall 13-2 (from 8)

2.20 Dom Of Mary 9-1 (from 14), Wayfinder 11-1 (from 14)

2.55 Editeur Du Gite 12-1 (from 16)

3.30 Luccia 8-1 (from 10), Lookaway 12-1 (from 16)

Navan

1.20 Pinyon Jay 10-1 (from 12)

2.30 Thedevilscoachman 11-2 (from 6)

Going remains soft for final day of November meeting

The ground remains soft at Cheltenham for the final day of the November meeting after light showers hit the track in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just one millimetre of rain arrived at the course before 6am to maintain the going from yesterday's card and while more showers are expected ahead of Sunday's six-race fixture, they are unlikely to have a significant effect on conditions.

Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "We went to soft ground yesterday and we've had just one millimetre of rain overnight.

"It's a similar situation as yesterday and we'll remain soft. We might get a shower or two this morning and it's a bit of a blustery day, but there's nothing too significant on the horizon with the rain and it's been exactly what was forecast."

The going was changed to soft on Saturday morning ahead of the Paddy Power Gold Cup, which was won by Stage Star, and winning trainer Paul Nicholls will bid to claim another major race at the November meeting with Sonigino and Afadil in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30 ).

Cheltenham racecourse: hosts the final day of its November meeting on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker

However, he will be without a runner in Sunday's other feature contest and sole Graded race on the card after just four runners were declared for the Shloer Chase (2.55 ), headed by four-time Grade 1 winner Jonbon for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus.

Pullin added: "It was a fantastic day's racing yesterday and I'm looking forward to two good feature races today. The Shloer Chase may only have four runners but they're probably the four best two-milers in the country, so it should be a great race."

All Cheltenham races bar the final Listed bumper (4.00 ) will be broadcast live on ITV alongside the BetGoodwin Southern National Handicap Chase (2.04 ) at Fontwell, which features a field of five headed by recent Durham National winner Tommie Beau.

Non-runners

Cheltenham

1.10 2 Morning Soldier, 8 Tough Approach

2.20 9 Flash Collonges

3.30 8. Gin Coco

Navan

2.30 10 Idas Boy

