Going is soft for Newmarket's Cesarewitch card on Saturday as rain eases off

Saturday's Cesarewitch card at Newmarket will be held on soft ground after rain finally eased off following significant showers on Friday evening.

Around 19mm of rain hit the track after Friday's meeting but dry weather returned overnight to stop any going changes ahead of a card of top-class action, which includes the prestigious £200,000 Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40 ) and the Group 1 Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes (2.00 ) headed by the unbeaten City Of Troy.

A chance of intermittent showers remains despite a generally dry forecast for the first time in 48 hours, with clerk of the course Michael Prosser pleased with how the track has handled conditions.

"We had pretty significant rainfall from 5.30pm on Friday for two and a half hours, resulting in another 19mm of rain," he said on Saturday morning.

"It means we had more rain than I anticipated over the past two days but there are areas in the region that have been significantly more affected. As an optimist, I probably thought we might have 20mm and we've had 48mm, but other areas nearby have had a lot more, so we've probably got off lightly.

"The ground is soft as it's taken the rain remarkably well. I think that's because we were quick on Wednesday before the first of the showers arrived and this track is particularly free draining.

"The sun is out now and it's been dry since 8pm yesterday evening, it's a lovely morning and was probably the coldest it's been since the spring when I arrived on track. The forecast is basically dry with the outside chance of an isolated shower. It should be 13C with a moderate breeze."

Conditions are also soft at Chepstow, which holds the second day of their opening meeting of the jump season.

The ground eased from good to soft part way through their Friday card, with the hurdles course now heavy after 14mm of rain during yesterday's racing.

Going changes ahead of the seven-race card, which features the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle (4.15 ), has led to a spate of non-runners, with all 21 horses absent due to the ground.

Posted at 8.45

Non-runners

Newmarket

2.40 16. Aztec Empire (going)

3.15 5. Meribella (going)

4.25 9. Watcha Matey (going), 10. Strong Request (going), 11. City House (going), 13. Action Plan (going)

Chepstow

1.55 5. Liari (going), 7. Whispering Royal (going)

2.30 2. Threeunderthrufive (going), 3. Courtland (going), 5. Certainly Red (going), 8. Brief Times (going), 9. Switch Hitter (going), 11. Hidden Heroics (going), 13. Manothepeople (going)

3.10 1. Bourbali (going), 3.40 5. Flic Ou Voyou (going), 7. Our Jet (going)

3.40 6. Nothin To Ask (going)

4.15 5. Lallygag (going), 10. Boombawn (going), 16. Galahad Threepwood (going)

4.50 2. Afadil (going), 4. Chaos Control (going), 7. Planet Legend (going)

5.22 2. Don Occhetti (going) 4. Albie Littlewood (going)

York

1.15 1. Almarada Prince (going), 8. Sketch (going)

1.50 6. Game Management (going)

3.05 7. Nabilov (going), 9. Winston's Tipple (bad scope)

3.35 6. Believe In Stars (going)

4.10 11. Glasses Up (going)

4.45 6. Cap Francais (going)

Read more:

ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV and ITV4 on Cesarewitch day at Newmarket

Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Grab your copy of The Big Jump Off, our brilliant 72-page pullout free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, and available to pre-order now , featuring the views of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, Patrick Mullins, Johnny Dineen and more!