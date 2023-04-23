Godolphin field four as racing set to be well represented in London Marathon

Godolphin managing director Hugh Anderson is hoping to go out with a bang as he embarks on his fifth and what is more than likely to be his last TCS London Marathon on Sunday.

Anderson, 55, had already raised more than £17,000 for his chosen charity HorseBack UK and is hoping to finish the race "closer to four hours than five" and with a smile on his face.

"It's a great charity based up in Scotland which uses horses to support former military personnel who have suffered life-changing physical or mental injuries to learn new skills in a wonderful environment," said Anderson. "It's very close to my heart and people have been so generous in their support. It's really captured the imagination and I just hope I can do them all justice."

As is the case with most prestigious Flat races, Godolphin will be well represented in the marathon. Anderson will be joined by his PA Amanda Black, Godolphin HR manager Joe Benford and former jockey Neil Pollard, now a leading work-rider for Sheikh Mohammed's racing operation.

Benford is running a marathon for every letter of the alphabet over a four-year period and has just three to go to complete the set, while Pollard, a hugely accomplished runner, is seeking to improve on his personal best time of 2.31.57.

"Amanda is running for Racing Welfare," said Anderson. "She's got a lot on her plate with a foot injury so I'll be trying to help her along. Joe's challenge is completely bonkers, while Neil is an outstanding runner and going for his PB. He'll be back in Newmarket with his feet up while I'm still out there."

Just over a year after nearly losing his life after a fall at Haydock, Josh Moore will line up with his sister and broadcaster Hayley. Josh Moore previously completed the London Marathon in three hours and eight minutes and is running in aid of Cancer Research UK, having raised more than £30,000 on Saturday.

After an absence of 20 years, on-course bookmaker and racehorse owner Andy Smith returns for another crack at the race and is among a 12-strong team running for Racing Welfare, including Roger Varian's general manager Kate Grimwade and former amateur rider Michael Legg.

The BHA's racing operations manager Stu Middleton embarks on his third London Marathon and is hoping for a PB. "I'm not a natural distance runner but this will be the first time I'm lining up in London with the training having gone to plan," said Middleton, 50. "I'd love to try and beat three and a quarter hours but we'll see."

Support racing's London Marathon runners:













