Git Maker all set for Ascot as in-form Jamie Snowden eyes big festive handicap double
Fresh from landing arguably the most prestigious handicap chase in Britain outside the spring festivals, Jamie Snowden has his sights set on winning six-figure handicaps either side of Christmas.
Snowden relies on Git Maker for the £100,000 handicap chase at Ascot before Christmas, while the other side of the tinsel and turkey Super Survivor, who Git Maker beat when the pair warmed up for their Christmas targets at Lingfield last month, is on course for the £150,000 Welsh Grand National.
The trainer also said Datsalrightgino, the horse who kick-started an outstanding December for the yard by winning the £250,000 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, would not be supplemented for the King George on Wednesday – but he would get a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry next month.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Connor Brace 'gutted' to miss out on regular ride Crambo in Long Walk Hurdle
- Meet the part-time trainer and undertaker relishing taking on powerhouse yards in Boxing Day Grade 1
- Introducing the Racing Post's Christmas Spectacular - your ultimate Christmas racing present
- Sam Thomas 'couldn't be happier' with Iwilldoit as he eyes Welsh Grand National repeat win
- Premier racing branding unveiled as next steps taken in wide-ranging plan to grow the sport in Britain
- Connor Brace 'gutted' to miss out on regular ride Crambo in Long Walk Hurdle
- Meet the part-time trainer and undertaker relishing taking on powerhouse yards in Boxing Day Grade 1
- Introducing the Racing Post's Christmas Spectacular - your ultimate Christmas racing present
- Sam Thomas 'couldn't be happier' with Iwilldoit as he eyes Welsh Grand National repeat win
- Premier racing branding unveiled as next steps taken in wide-ranging plan to grow the sport in Britain