Git Maker all set for Ascot as in-form Jamie Snowden eyes big festive handicap double

Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan embrace after the Coral Gold Cup
Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan hug after Datsalrightgino's Coral Gold Cup winCredit: Mark Cranham

Fresh from landing arguably the most prestigious handicap chase in Britain outside the spring festivals, Jamie Snowden has his sights set on winning six-figure handicaps either side of Christmas.

Snowden relies on Git Maker for the £100,000 handicap chase at Ascot before Christmas, while the other side of the tinsel and turkey Super Survivor, who Git Maker beat when the pair warmed up for their Christmas targets at Lingfield last month, is on course for the £150,000 Welsh Grand National.

The trainer also said Datsalrightgino, the horse who kick-started an outstanding December for the yard by winning the £250,000 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, would not be supplemented for the King George on Wednesday – but he would get a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry next month.

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 19 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:41, 19 December 2023

