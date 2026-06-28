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Gethin delights James Doyle in sparkling weekend workout and is 'in a great place' to take on Ballydoyle legion in Coral-Eclipse

Gethin (near) could not get by Ombudsman (far) in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes
Gethin (left) runs Ombudsman to a neck in last month's Brigadier Gerard Stakes at SandownCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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Gethin is reported to be "in a great place" going into Saturday's Coral-Eclipse, with further improvement expected in the Sandown showpiece.

Wathnan Racing's progressive four-year-old is the sponsor's 5-2 second favourite, even though it will be his first run in Group 1 company.

That is thanks to last month's second in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over the same course and distance, beaten just a neck by Ombudsman, who the British handicapper considers the best horse in the world after impressively following up in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

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