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Gethin delights James Doyle in sparkling weekend workout and is 'in a great place' to take on Ballydoyle legion in Coral-Eclipse
Gethin is reported to be "in a great place" going into Saturday's Coral-Eclipse, with further improvement expected in the Sandown showpiece.
Wathnan Racing's progressive four-year-old is the sponsor's 5-2 second favourite, even though it will be his first run in Group 1 company.
That is thanks to last month's second in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over the same course and distance, beaten just a neck by Ombudsman, who the British handicapper considers the best horse in the world after impressively following up in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.
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