George Boughey targets Flying Five to break Believing's Group 1 duck - and she could be joined by Asfoora and Starlust

When shall we three meet again? On September 15 at the Curragh could be the answer for the trio who chased Bradsell home in the Nunthorpe Stakes .

The Flying Five Stakes was mentioned as a possible target for those who filled the frame and has long been the aim for runner-up Believing , who defied a seemingly-unfavourable stands' side draw to be beaten just three-quarters of a length at York.

"That's been the plan for a long time and I'm very proud of her," trainer George Boughey said of a filly who was having her seventh run of the season "She's dancing every dance and I hope she'll pop up at some point.

"As we discussed before, she probably was on the wrong side. And she just gets a bit outpaced at that crucial point. Nothing really took her into the race properly.

"It was a lovely ride from Ryan Moore and she was getting there with each stride."

Starlust was just a head further back in third, on a course where he has won twice this season.

"He loves it here — it's a good place to enjoy it!" said trainer Ralph Beckett. "I don't know what we'll do next, he's in the Flying Five, but he's run a terrific race and I'm really pleased with him.

"He's a big horse and he's going to get bigger and stronger as he gets older so there's plenty to look forward to."

Australian mare Asfoora was another neck away in fourth and trainer Henry Dwyer said: "She's run well but she was 6-4 favourite so you like to see those ones win. She didn't so we're probably a little bit disappointed but it's not as though she's run tenth.

"We might go to Ireland for the Flying Five but if anything comes out of the run and we're not happy with her she'll be going home."

Big Evs beat Asfoora at Goodwood but was only eighth here and trainer Mick Appleby said: "The draw did us, we had no chance from that draw. We'll have a sit down and think about it but we'll probably go to the Breeders' Cup again and that will be his last run."

