- More
George Boughey targets Flying Five to break Believing's Group 1 duck - and she could be joined by Asfoora and Starlust
When shall we three meet again? On September 15 at the Curragh could be the answer for the trio who chased Bradsell home in the Nunthorpe Stakes.
The Flying Five Stakes was mentioned as a possible target for those who filled the frame and has long been the aim for runner-up Believing, who defied a seemingly-unfavourable stands' side draw to be beaten just three-quarters of a length at York.
"That's been the plan for a long time and I'm very proud of her," trainer George Boughey said of a filly who was having her seventh run of the season "She's dancing every dance and I hope she'll pop up at some point.
"As we discussed before, she probably was on the wrong side. And she just gets a bit outpaced at that crucial point. Nothing really took her into the race properly.
"It was a lovely ride from Ryan Moore and she was getting there with each stride."
Starlust was just a head further back in third, on a course where he has won twice this season.
"He loves it here — it's a good place to enjoy it!" said trainer Ralph Beckett. "I don't know what we'll do next, he's in the Flying Five, but he's run a terrific race and I'm really pleased with him.
"He's a big horse and he's going to get bigger and stronger as he gets older so there's plenty to look forward to."
Australian mare Asfoora was another neck away in fourth and trainer Henry Dwyer said: "She's run well but she was 6-4 favourite so you like to see those ones win. She didn't so we're probably a little bit disappointed but it's not as though she's run tenth.
"We might go to Ireland for the Flying Five but if anything comes out of the run and we're not happy with her she'll be going home."
Big Evs beat Asfoora at Goodwood but was only eighth here and trainer Mick Appleby said: "The draw did us, we had no chance from that draw. We'll have a sit down and think about it but we'll probably go to the Breeders' Cup again and that will be his last run."
Read these next:
Brilliant Bradsell rises to the top again with 'astonishing' performance for more Group 1 glory
'The one you'd pick out for the future' - big future for Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Burdett Road shortens in Ebor market, Kinross out of City of York - live Saturday updates
- BHA issues statement supporting judge's decision at Kempton after jockey Callum Shepherd questions dead-heat
- Sussex scorer Notable Speech on track for potential generational clash with classy Charyn in Prix du Moulin
- 'There has been so much sacrifice for this one day' - heartbreak for Live In The Dream team as bruised foot forces Nunthorpe absence
- Sam James handed 34-day ban for overuse of whip under totting-up rules
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Burdett Road shortens in Ebor market, Kinross out of City of York - live Saturday updates
- BHA issues statement supporting judge's decision at Kempton after jockey Callum Shepherd questions dead-heat
- Sussex scorer Notable Speech on track for potential generational clash with classy Charyn in Prix du Moulin
- 'There has been so much sacrifice for this one day' - heartbreak for Live In The Dream team as bruised foot forces Nunthorpe absence
- Sam James handed 34-day ban for overuse of whip under totting-up rules
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch