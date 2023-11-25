Gavin Sheehan given 14-day ban and trainer Lucy Wadham fined £3,000 for schooling in public

Jockey Gavin Sheehan was suspended for 14 days and trainer Lucy Wadham fined £3,000 over the performance of third-placed Zain Nights at Huntingdon on Saturday.

Stewards deemed Sheehan had failed to ride his mount in such a way that he could be seen to ask for timely, real and substantial effort to obtain the best possible placing on Zain Nights, who finished 16 lengths behind winner Tellherthename in the 2m maiden hurdle .

Wadham was fined £3,000 for schooling and conditioning the horse on the racecourse, while Zain Nights was suspended from running in any race for 40 days.

The four-year-old won three times on the Flat for Harry and Roger Charlton before being sold to Wadham for 75,000gns at last month’s Tattersalls autumn horses-in-training sale.

Sheehan had ridden two winners from ten rides for Wadham before partnering Zain Nights for his hurdling debut, but the jockey had not ridden for the trainer for the last five seasons.

Sheehan highlighted his mount’s lack of experience over obstacles to the stewards as a reason as to why, after making a mistake over the first hurdle, he remained towards the rear of the ten-runner field.

Sheehan reported that he did not want Zain Nights to over-race and that he was focussed on getting his mount to jump safely in the home straight where he passed a couple of rivals.

Wadham was "pleased" with the "considerate ride" Sheehan gave Zain Nights on his stable debut according to the stewards' report .

Sheehan has enjoyed a productive start to the season, riding 51 winners including Listed success at Wetherby aboard You Wear It Well, who he rode to victory at last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

Sheehan’s suspension will begin on Betfair Tingle Creek Chase day on December 9 and the 31-year-old will also miss Cheltenham’s December meeting.

