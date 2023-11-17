Gavin Cromwell runner backed to enhance trainer's 60 per cent strike-rate at Cheltenham this season

Fathom Two has been backed in the opening 2m5f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (1.10 ) to continue Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell's brilliant Cheltenham record this season as the November meeting gets underway.

Cromwell enjoyed a terrific Showcase meeting at the track last month, at which he operated at a 60 per cent strike-rate after three of his runners won including Stayers' Hurdle hero Flooring Porter. His strike-rate in Britain is also at a healthy 23 per cent so far this season.

The trainer sends one runner to Prestbury Park on Friday in the six-year-old, who won a maiden hurdle at Downpatrick in September before finishing third at that track last time.

He has been supported into 8-1, having been as big as 10-1 overnight, and bids to give 8lb claimer Patrick O'Brien a memorable Cheltenham breakthrough on his first ride in Britain.

O'Brien has ridden six winners in his career in Ireland, with two of them coming from 47 rides this season.

Market movers

Cheltenham

1.10: 12. Fathom Two 8-1 (from 10)

Going update: dry opening day of November meeting, but heavy rain coming this evening

Dry conditions are set for day one of Cheltenham's November meeting, but heavy rain this evening could impact the ground for tomorrow's Paddy Power Gold Cup.

The going on the Old course and cross-country track is good to soft, soft in places following 2mm rain overnight, but no wet weather is forecast during its six-race card, which begins at 1.10 .

Speaking on Friday morning, clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "We were dry through yesterday, but then had 2mm overnight to leave us where we're at. We've had around two inches of rain since the last meeting, but the track's taken it well and we're looking forward to three days of great racing."

Officially 53mm of rain hit Cheltenham following the Showcase meeting last month, and more rain is forecast from 8pm tonight until raceday morning ahead of Saturday's card.

Pullin added: "It's a dry forecast for most of today, but we're seeing a band of rain that'll come through overnight from this evening until about 11am tomorrow. That could see us reach a double-digit amount of rainfall and change things, but we have to wait and see."

