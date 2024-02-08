Gary Moore's Betfair Hurdle team down to two after Hansard is ruled out - and trainer has weight concerns for 14-1 shot

Gary Moore's hopes of winning a fourth Betfair Hurdle were dealt a blow on Thursday when he was forced to scratch leading fancy Hansard from the race due to a dirty scope.

The West Sussex trainer won the race in consecutive years from 2007 with Heathcote and Wingman and followed up with Violet Dancer in 2015. He will still be represented in Saturday's race courtesy of Spirit D'Aunou and Yorksea, while the Imperial Cup at Sandown on March 9 now looks likely for Hansard.

"His scope was no good," said Moore on Thursday. "I'd say it's most likely he'll run in the Imperial Cup. If he came right in the week we could consider the Kingwell Hurdle [at Wincanton next Saturday], but it's a bit of an afterthought and he'll have missed some gallops. It's frustrating because Newbury suits him better than most other places."