Chelmsford racecourse's future in serious doubt after new company's appeal to run the track is dismissed

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The future of Chelmsford racecourse looks increasingly bleak after Golden Mile Racing Limited’s (GMRL) application to take over the running of the Essex all-weather track was dismissed on appeal.

Chelmsford has not been able to stage fixtures since March after the company running the venue, Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL), went into administration , although special dispensation was given to run one raceday.

A new licence was required to allow racing to continue at Chelmsford in the longer term and management at the track had hoped GMRL would be able to take over.

However, the BHA rejected this on April 1 and said at the time it “did not consider it appropriate” to grant GMRL a licence due to concerns around GLEL’s creditor position, the ownership of racecourse fixtures and the suitability of GMRL's directors.

An appeal against the BHA’s decision to reject GMRL’s bid to run Chelmsford was heard by the licensing committee on Wednesday and Thursday, but the appeal was rejected in findings released on Friday afternoon.

A BHA spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the decision announced by the licensing committee today to dismiss the appeal by Golden Mile Racing Limited against the BHA’s decision to refuse it a licence to operate Chelmsford City Racecourse.

An administrator’s report estimated Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL) owed £22.2 million to a variety of creditors Credit: Edward Whitaker

“We note the committee’s finding that it was the applicant’s responsibility to satisfy the committee that a licence should be granted and that the material provided, including late and insufficiently detailed evidence, failed to do that.

“We also acknowledge the committee’s finding that the BHA executive and board had been 'misled as to the likelihood of an administration by John Holmes and that Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL) had not been frank about its indebtedness'.

“Chelmsford City Racecourse’s 12 fixtures remain with GLEL’s administrator and may be sold or transferred to a licensed racecourse operator, with the consent of the BHA.

“The BHA’s racing department will continue to work with the National Trainers Federation, trainers, owners and other stakeholders to provide sufficient opportunities for horses within the race programme.

"With due regard to the committee's decision-making process, we will carefully consider the full written reasons when they are published in due course before making a more substantive comment."

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. To get the latest updates download the Racing Post app and make sure notifications are turned on and follow the Racing Post on X (@RacingPost )

Read more:

Two more fixtures transferred from Chelmsford as uncertainty over racecourse's future continues

Chelmsford financial predicament laid bare after administrator's report reveals Great Leighs' estimated £22.2m debt

Lifting the lid on Chelmsford's financial saga is revealing - and underlines why the Jockey Club may be the solution

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