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Funeral details announced following death of Beryl McCain
Donald McCain with daughters Abbie and Ella, sister Joanne and mother BerylCredit: Edward Whitaker
The funeral of Beryl McCain, wife of Ginger McCain, will take place on June 4.
Beryl McCain died this month at the age of 88 and was remembered afterwards by her son Donald for the huge role she played in one of racing's great dynasties. Donald McCain said last week: "There would be no Donald McCain Racing or Ginger McCain Racing without Mum. She kept the show on the road."
The funeral will take place at St Wenefrede’s Church, Bickley, postcode SY13 4EB. It will begin at 11.30am.
Read more:
'She did everything' - Beryl McCain, wife of Red Rum's trainer Ginger, remembered following her death aged 88
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