'From what we're seeing we think she's better than ever' - big plan in store for star Cheveley Park mare

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David O'Meara is already dreaming about Paris on the first Sunday in October after revealing his battle plans for the season with star mare Estrange .

Runner-up twice at the highest level last season, Estrange was denied the opportunity to run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after scoping dirty on the eve of last year's race and O'Meara is hoping he can get her to Longchamp in peak conditions this time around.

Rather than running in the Arc, Estrange rounded off last season with a creditable second to Kalpana in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, but her trainer is confident his stable star can scale even greater heights this term.