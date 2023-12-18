From Red Rum to Hollie Doyle: racing and BBC Sports Personality of the Year down the years

There is a certain symmetry to Frankie Dettori's appearances on the shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, coming virtually at the opposite end of his career to his third-place poll with the viewing public after 1996's Magnificent Seven at Ascot.

Racing's relationship with BBC Sport's big night has naturally ebbed and flowed in the years since the show first aired in 1954, and its tally of one win in the main award – Sir Anthony McCoy in 2010, the year he finally won the Grand National on Don't Push it – and four third-placed finishes, ranks it as the 17th most successful sport, sandwiched between show jumping and sailing.

Racing fans might complain that the amount of time devoted to their passion during the two-hour show seems diminished compared to years gone by, but the sport continues to make an impact periodically, via nominations for our greatest riding talents and with more tangential recognition through one of the other awards handed out on the night.

Sir Anthony McCoy with his BBC Sports Personality of the Year award Credit: Edward Whitaker

McCoy has been the outstanding contributor to racing's presence when the SPOTY trophy is handed out at the end of the show. In 2002, he finished third behind long distance runner Paula Radcliffe and Golden Balls himself, David Beckham, a feat he repeated in 2013 when filling out the podium alongside runaway winner Andy Murray and the Wales and Lions rugby star Leigh Halfpenny.

McCoy himself stormed to the title in 2010, garnering almost 42 per cent of the vote in what, to be charitable, was not a vintage year for British sport, while jump racing's iron man was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award in front of a hometown Belfast crowd in 2015, following on from one great Olympian in Sir Chris Hoy and entering the pantheon a year in advance of another, Michael Phelps.

More recently it is racing's pioneers that have been heavily featured, with Hollie Doyle bursting into the public consciousness when finishing third behind Lewis Hamilton and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in 2020, while Rachael Blackmore was named World Sports Star a year later.

Blackmore would almost certainly have been nominated for the main award after winning the Grand National aboard Minella Times, but Irish nationality meant she was placed in the overseas category, where she succeeded Australian riding legend George Moore, racing's only other winner of the award back in 1967.

The National has been the cornerstone of many of racing's biggest SPOTY moments, not least the extraordinary guest appearance of three-time winner Red Rum and trainer Ginger McCain in the New London Theatre during the 1977 show. Readers of a certain vintage may remember 'Rummy' pricking his ears at the sound of jockey Tommy Stack's voice coming down the line from Leeds.

The heartwarming story of Bob Champion and Aldaniti's success in the 1981 National earned the pair the team of the year award, while Champion won the Helen Rollason award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity, for his tireless fundraising efforts on behalf of cancer research.

The Helen Rollason award commemorates the late Grandstand presenter who died at the age of 43, and the inaugural recipient was the Queen of Aintree herself, Jenny Pitman, for her own courage in the face of cancer.

Lester Piggott was twice recognised with a special achievement award, first in 1984 and again in 1994, and can also claim a part in one of the more unlikely SPOTY wins for racing down the decades.

In 1970, with England dethroned as football world champions in Mexico and no home test cricket series, Nijinsky won team of the year for Piggott, Vincent O'Brien and owner Charles Engelhard.

This year's Sports Personality of the Year ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 7.00pm on Tuesday, December 19. Voting will be open during the show by phone or through the BBC Sport website .

