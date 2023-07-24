Racing Post logo
From cold to hot: Gary Hanmer back in business after discovering problem with haylage

Trainer Gary Hanmer
Gary Hanmer: last four runners have all wonCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Gary Hanmer reflected on a major upturn in fortune for his stable after saddling four winners over the weekend, following a barren spell he put down to a bad batch of haylage.

Hanmer's last four runners have all won with the trainer sending out his first treble at Stratford on Sunday, at combined odds of 89-1, following on from a winner on the Flat at Doncaster on Saturday evening.

His record of six winners from his last 11 runners is a far cry from the near five-month drought he endured at the end of the last jumps season.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 17:00, 24 July 2023
